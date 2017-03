Sir, – Vegans think they will save the world from global warming by cutting down on the consumption of animal proteins, but not if we are to import all the beans, sweet potatoes, avocados, coconuts and the like from all parts of the world that make any of the recipes in any way palatable. Give me a good Irish Angus steak, spuds and onions any day, all with single-figure food miles, any day. – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.