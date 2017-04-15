The US bombing of Afghanistan

Sir, – The US wants to send a message to all that it takes the threat of Islamic State seriously so it bombs targets in Afghanistan (World News, April 15th).

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, would be better served by making a mission statement to the Saudi diplomats and its government giving them a warning to stop their hideous support across the globe for terrorists; and warning that if they do not give up their relentless financial support for terror, the US government will put its energies in dealing with this issue. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.

Sir, – The US defence department described the giant missile which struck Afghanistan as “The mother of all bombs” (Suzanne Lynch, April 14th). Saddam Hussein warned his opponents that they faced the “Mother of all wars” in 1990. No difference there.

This removal of actual male responsibility for conflict and the linguistic feminising of violence, thus placing it into a nether world of inclusive communal hatred, is another sickening and demeaning general assumption of women made by uniformed cowards. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.