The UK and paying for Brexit

Sir, – In his article “State has the right approach to Brexit” (Opinion & Analysis, May 4th), Stephen Collins writes of the British opting out of “their financial commitments”.

Leaving aside the fact that there is nothing in the EU treaties or article 50 that obliges the UK to make any payment to the EU once it leaves, let us look at the figures. The UK has been a net contributor to the EU throughout its membership and annually pays the EU some €8 billion to €9 billion more than it receives. Though the UK has received no specific and itemised “bill’ from the EU, there has been no Brussels disagreement with reports that the UK will be asked to pay between €60 billion and €100 billion.

A “bill” of €60 billion amounts to the UK paying the EU €1,000 for every man, woman and child in the UK; €100 billion means €1,600 per person. €60 billion equals seven years of the UK’s existing net payment; €100 billion equals 12 years.

Does Stephen Collins or anyone else seriously believe that that any country would agree to demands like this?

If the departure of the UK causes problems for the EU budget then the EU must cut back on its expenditure, which is of course exactly what it required Ireland to do when you had budget problems. – Yours, etc,

