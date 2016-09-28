The trouble with prepositions

Sir, – Whither the preposition? Or whither the correct use of prepositions? Recently a television correspondent declared that an event had been held “in commemoration for ....” “Of”, I shouted at the television. Even an old friend who does know better recently texted that she was in a place that was “Three hours in front to Irish time”. Misuse is everywhere. Does anyone care? Any appetite for an Irish Preposterous Prepositions Society? Or perhaps I shall just go and live at Spain. – Yours, etc,

ANGELA LONG,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.