The tipping point

Sir, – Sunniva Fitzpatrick wonders why she feels “obligated to reward my hairdresser with a hefty gratuity” while under no such obligation to her GP, who charges less for a consultation (February 25th).

Ms Fitzpatrick appears to be conflating the cost of a service and a service worker’s wage.

When next booking a hair appointment she should first inquire if her salon pays their staff a living wage (€11.50 per hour). If it does not and she continues to give them her business, she cannot in all good conscience leave without tipping. And to be clear, it is the salon owner who is the real beneficiary of her largesse, not her stylist. – Yours, etc,

Dr LAURA BAMBRICK,

Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.