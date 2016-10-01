The Seanad and the diaspora

Sir, – Enda O’Coineen proposes giving members of the diaspora, including Australians and Argentinians, seats in the Seanad (“Golden opportunity to represent the diaspora could be lost”, Opinion & Analysis, September 30th).

The truth is that this recently bankrupt country has more politicians relative to its own population than comparable countries without bringing them from the southern hemisphere.

The referendum which decided to retain the Seanad did the ordinary people of this recently bankrupt and presently overborrowed country a disservice. It succeeded in maintaining the Seanad as an expensive talking shop for the insider elite and their cronies.

How many extra hospital beds or extra houses for the homeless could be provided with the money that is spent on the Seanad, not too mention a more expensive version?

We do not need an expensive Seanad with a large non-taxable electorate from halfway round the world. – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.