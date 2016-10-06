The Ryder Cup and loutish spectators

Sir, – It hardly needs to be stated that the bad behaviour of a small number of American fans at the Ryder Cup in Minnesota was deplorable. However, the prissy and sanctimonious tone of so many European commentators and contributors to your letters page on the issue grates somewhat.

Andrew Murray, the BBC radio golf commentator, has been a lone voice in pointing out that American players have been abused and subjected to the same kind of drink-fuelled boorish behaviour by a small minority of European fans, and not just at the Ryder Cup.

Such incidents have been the subject of little or no comment from commentators whose indignation is now so exercised. – Yours, etc,

C LYNCH,

Castletroy,

Limerick