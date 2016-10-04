The Ryder Cup

A chara, – Isn’t it sad how disrespectful some American Ryder Cup fans have been to our European golfers?

We have all become used to hearing cries of “Get in the hole” and “You’re the man” as soon as the clubface hits the ball and “USA USA” at Ryder Cups, but these past few days have shown a very threatening side of some so-called fans.

Calling into question golfers’ parentage and insulting their wives and girlfriends is a new low.

I’m sorry to say it, but I think they deserve Donald Trump as their president. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – The behaviour of many US “fans” was nothing short of disgraceful. Still, good of them to take time out from the Trump rallies! – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.