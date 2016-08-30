The Rose of Tralee, politics and light entertainment

Sir, – Breda O’Brien (“Rose’s comment on ‘Eighth’ blurs lines of light entertainment”, Opinion & Analysis, August 27th) writes: “By politicising something like the Rose of Tralee, which is intended to link people in the diaspora to their roots and heritage, something designed to unite and entertain is hijacked and becomes divisive.”

One might think that the current lively political debate about reproductive rights in Ireland is an important part of what it is to be Irish – of the “roots and heritage” to which Irish people abroad are, supposedly, to be linked via the Rose of Tralee.

At least, one might think this if one believes that what is important about Ireland includes the free and open exchange of reasons, not merely a fading picture postcard scene. – Yours, etc,

DAVID O’BRIEN,

Madison,

Wisconsin.

Sir, – The recent controversy over remarks made by the Sydney Rose has intrigued me. I had heard of the Rose of Tralee competition, and I always understood it to be a step above a beauty pageant, where a girl with Irish roots was chosen because of personality, confidence, elegance and perhaps most of all, being a modern woman, with all that entails. How disappointed I am that when a Sydney woman dares to express an opinion about what is a modern issue for women she is regarded as having behaved inappropriately for a Rose. The Rose of Tralee competition organisers should issue a statement clarifying exactly what kind of woman they are looking for.

If they want women without opinions, maybe they should reinvent themselves as just another bikini-clad beauty competition. – Yours, etc,

BRUCE MITCHELL,

Sydney,

Australia.

Sir, – I write to commend the articles by both Breda O’Brien and Brianna Parkins (“Inside the Rose of Tralee: It’s like a ‘Kate Middleton impersonation competition’” (August 27th) in Saturday’s edition. They have opposing views on repealing the Eighth Amendment and they both recognise that the Rose of Tralee Festival is not apolitical.

Politics is the process of making decisions applying to all members of a group. Therefore when the festival seeks to avoid giving offence to anyone, it is being political.

For too long women have been duped into thinking that politics is for the men and their exclusion is not relevant. Whether you participate or not decisions will be made about your life, health, employment, pensions, housing, etc.

The 50:50 group was formed to raise public awareness about the exclusion of women from elected politics in Ireland – namely the Dáil, Seanad and local government councils. The Fine Gael/Labour coalition passed the general election 30 per cent candidate selection gender quotas for general election 2016. However, the quotas do not apply to the local council elections. This is a significant problem as it may lead to an insufficient pipeline of experienced female politicians for future general elections. After 2023, the general election candidate selection gender quota increases to 40 per cent.

If the Rose of Tralee festival wants to survive, it has to tone down the show-pony element and recognise that celebrating women includes their opinions as well.

Rose of Tralee contestants need to resist the forces in the festival that say that women should keep their opinions to themselves. – Yours, etc,

Dr COLETTE FINN,

Cork.

Sir, – Despite the razzmatazz of the Rose of Tralee extravaganza, and the fact that it brings a lot of lolly to the area, I think it has finally outlived its usefulness. While each one of the lovely, talented and beautifully gowned young ladies deserves the title, it has become an adult bonny babies competition. – Yours, etc,

VERA HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Breda O’Brien writes about Brianna Parkins and asks “if she had called for the retention of the Eight Amendment, would media people be queuing up to congratulate her?”

If Brianna Parkins had called for the retention of the Eight Amendment, would Breda O’Brien have written critically of her?

Your columnist also wrote that “double standards in the media have become increasingly obvious” due to “American money in Irish political campaigns”.

If the pro-life groups were given American money, would Breda O’Brien be critical of that? – Yours, etc,

PAUL SODEN,

Santry,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – There were two political points made at the Rose of Tralee. Given the extensive coverage and additional platform you gave to the Sydney Rose and her opinion on the Eight Amendment, and the lack of same provided to a man who was protesting that other men should have equal access to their children, it is obvious that men are second-class citizens in this regard.

I hope Fathers for Justice continue its protests in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – With regard to the fading appeal of the Rose of Tralee festival, surely it is time to take out the secateurs. – Yours, etc,

GUY STEPHENSON,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

A chara, – Brianna Parkins writes that female empowerment amounts only to “platitudes if women are not allowed to speak up for themselves” (“Sydney Rose stands over moment of ‘sweaty bravery’”, August 27th). Given that she is a journalist by profession, it is reasonable to assume she has plenty of opportunities to air her views other than on stage at the Rose of Tralee contest.

What next? Perhaps the winning All-Ireland captain will be inspired by Brianna Parkins to give us a lecture on planning law or reform of the common agricultural policy as Michael D waits to present him with the Sam Maguire. There is a time and a place. – Is mise,

DAVE SLATER,

Kilkea,

Co Kildare.