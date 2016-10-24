The race for the White House

Sir, – Democracy in America will survive Election 2016 and its absurd, bizarre, demagogic and vile antics. It has survived a civil war, the Great Depression, more than one serious recession and the shattering social turmoil of the 1960s.

The American people have always responded to such challenges by defending and reforming their democracy. Candidates for the White House must realise that “to form a more perfect union . . . establish justice . . . (and) promote the general welfare” are not dry words on an ancient document, the preamble to US constitution. These words instead must be the essential guiding principles for anyone who seeks to be the US president. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.