The Race for the White House

Sir, – Donald Trump’s ambiguous response when asked if he would accept the election result is worrying. Reflecting on this, his increasingly paranoid and deluded campaign, and the aggressive tone of his supporters, one would have to worry about the aftermath of the election regardless of the result.

The US political process, already weakened through the corrupting influence of corporate finance, has with this campaign been reduced to an emotionally charged, sensationalist parody.

The language used by Mr Trump is one spiced with violent metaphors and a disrespect for the dignity of many, including women and minorities. This debasing of political discourse opens the door amongst his supporters for the perceived legitimisation of actions that could further undermine society post-election.

An already violent society could do without political violence added to the mix. – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Blackrock, Cork.

Sir, – It’s galling to watch how my country is imploding before my eyes.

I have voted for Hillary. One reason: Donald Trump.

Let her have her four years, let the Republicans regroup and produce a candidate who is worthy, and come November 2020, landslide here we come. – Yours, etc,

VICTORIA MADIGAN ,

Terenure, Dublin 6.