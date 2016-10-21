The race for the White House

Sir, – Am I the only one somewhat amused that the final debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump took place in Las Vegas, a world of make-believe! – Yours, etc,

MARGARET TREANOR,

Sutton,Dublin 13.

Sir, – As a recovering Democrat, Independent and Lincoln Republican, I have found a way to vote for Hillary Clinton that will benefit the entire US while avoiding a pending civil war and give 13 million Bernie Sanders backers a better night’s sleep.

Vote for Clinton. Then impeach her. This would be a win/win for the 50 per cent to 75 per cent of Americans who can’t tolerate either candidate. – Yours, etc,

MIKE MANGAN,

Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sir, – After months of campaigning and three presidential election debates on TV, where traded insults replaced political discourse, there will be just one loser – the people of the United States. – Yours, etc,

NIALL GINTY,

Killester, Dublin 5.