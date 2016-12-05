The quality of mercy

A chara, – Brendan Butler (November 28th) claims that the four Gospels emphasise how Jesus was non-judgmental, offering as “the most famous” example the story of the woman taken in adultery, from the Gospel according to St John.

It should be pointed out that while Jesus tells the woman that he will not condemn her, these are not his parting words to her. The last thing that he actually says to her is “go, and sin no more”.

The compassion of God is indeed limitless, as Mr Butler says; but this does not mean that what people describe as Christ being non-judgmental is be equated to a licence to his followers to behave as they please. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.