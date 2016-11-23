‘The quality of mercy’

Sir, –Further to your editorial (November 22nd), Pope Francis has never confused mercy with the common liberal idea of being “non-judgmental”, ie not being prepared to express an opinion. The Pope makes it quite clear, in all cases on which he makes a pronouncement, that Catholics should have a moral view on a particular action but that God’s boundless mercy can cope with the worst of transgressions. This is the opposite of being non-judgmental. – Yours, etc,

JIM SHINE,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.