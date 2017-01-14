The present climate
Sir, – I heeded the weather warnings. I bought de-icer, stocked up the freezer and waited for the impending heavy snowfall to happen. It didn’t. I should have known that, in the present climate, it was a case of “flake news”. – Yours, etc,
ANN O’LOUGHLIN,
Inchicore,
Dublin 8.
Sir, – Many thanks for the delightful photograph by Arthur Ellis on your front page of a mother and small child going for a walk in the snow in Feakle, Co Clare, yesterday (January 13th). A heartwarming picture for the bitterly cold day that was in it! – Yours, etc,
G O’REILLY,
Ennis,
Co Clare.