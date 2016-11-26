The personal toll of being a carer

Sir, – What a brave, strong, articulate mother and carer Johanne Powell was to give a public voice to what are no doubt the feelings of many (Rosita Boland, “I don’t want to do this any more”, Weekend, November 19th). How many of us would be so honest if asked to even contemplate the journey the Powells have had to date? She is not alone in her frustrations in being everything to her daughter and in trying to have an identity beyond being a carer. Let’s hope a conversation can flow from this. – Yours, etc,

ANN DUGGAN,

Wexford.