Sir, – With regard to the humble egg sandwich (June 19th), I recall a wonderful sketch many years ago when Des Keogh imitated Brian Farrell’s’s RTÉ commentary on the papal visit in 1979, in which Brian analysed and parsed every tiny detail of the visit. “I sit here, waiting for His Holiness to arrive, eating my sandwich, my egg sandwich, my yellow-and-white egg sandwich, my papal colours sandwich . . .” – Yours, etc,

Canon JAMES MORIARTY,

Dublin 4.