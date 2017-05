Sir, – I wonder if Pat Egan in his lamenting of the National Concert Hall’s new direction in programming policy (May 15th) was aware of Anúna’s 30th anniversary sell-out show in the National Concert Hall on March 16th this year?

Music programming should not be restricted by genre, or defined by one perception of what is popular. If that happens then the only thing that will suffer is the arts in Ireland as a whole. – Yours, etc,

GAVIN BRENNAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.