The mild one

Sir, – Michael Redmond’s letter (February 27th) raises valid points on motorcycle safety.

He refers to a 1953 film The Wild One, which depicted motorcyclists as hooligans. Being a motorcyclist one year older than that film, I had thought that this image had receded long ago, but was somewhat taken aback at a fuel pump in Co Meath recently with the instruction “motorcyclists must prepay for fuel”. The cashier was taken aback when I apologised for disregarding that notice, as I was in the car at the time. – Yours, etc,

GERRY CHRISTIE,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.