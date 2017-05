Sir, – To prove his manhood, Pól Ó Muirí­ bought a “Rottweiler of a lawnmower” with a motor and a throttle (An Irishman’s Diary, May 8th). Tosh! Real men provide their own horsepower. Hand-push mowers are totally green, keep you fit and last a lifetime.

Excuse me while I sharpen my scythe. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.