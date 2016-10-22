The lights are on

Sir, – At 7.30am last Saturday I walked past a splendid office block on the Grand Canal in Dublin. Every light on every floor was switched on. There was no obvious sign of human occupation. Given the favourable lighting, I had no difficulty in reading the corporate logo in the lobby of the building as I continued on my way. It was that of Bord Gáis Energy.

One wonders if Bord Gáis might be in a position to sell energy a little more cheaply to the rest of us if it didn’t waste quite so much itself. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.