‘The Life Well Lived’ – mental health in Ireland
Sir, – Thank you for your piece about my forthcoming book The Life Well Lived (Weekend Review, May 13th).
Please allow me to correct one error in the body of the article. A sentence incorrectly suggests that rates of bipolar, autism and schizophrenia have increased.
They have not.
My intention was to contrast these problems with self-harm, trauma-related anxiety disorders and substance-misuse disorders, which are all on the rise.
These are worrying trends.
Thank you for correcting this. – Yours, etc,
JIM LUCEY, MD, PhD,
FRCPI, FRCPsych,
St Patrick’s University
Hospital,
Dublin 8.