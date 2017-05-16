‘The Life Well Lived’ – mental health in Ireland

Sir, – Thank you for your piece about my forthcoming book The Life Well Lived (Weekend Review, May 13th).

Please allow me to correct one error in the body of the article. A sentence incorrectly suggests that rates of bipolar, autism and schizophrenia have increased.

They have not.

My intention was to contrast these problems with self-harm, trauma-related anxiety disorders and substance-misuse disorders, which are all on the rise.

These are worrying trends.

Thank you for correcting this. – Yours, etc,

JIM LUCEY, MD, PhD,

FRCPI, FRCPsych,

St Patrick’s University

Hospital,

Dublin 8.