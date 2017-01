Sir, – After the Christmas festivities, we are being urged to recycle as much as possible the abundance of packaging material accumulated over the holiday period.

In relation to Christmas wrapping paper, we are advised to separate the non-recyclable paper (with the metallic coating) from the recyclable paper. With landfill stretched as it is, why permit the sale of these non-recyclables in the first place? – Yours, etc,

MARIANNE MAGRANE,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.