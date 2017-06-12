The humble egg sandwich

Sir, – The article by Ann O’Neill about the “dreaded egg sambos” prompts me to write in their defence (“The Communion, Sr Scholastica and the lucky escape from the dreaded egg sambos”, June 9th). Egg sandwiches are one of the simple pleasures in life. Nothing beats a chilled, moist, egg sandwich. It is a meal in itself and contains an excellent balance of protein, fat and carbohydrate. It can also be varied with added features such as tomato, parsley, mayonnaise and pepper. However I will concede that one negative aspect of the egg sandwich is the smell. In my class at school we used to actively discourage schoolmates from bringing in egg sandwiches for lunch. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.