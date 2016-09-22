The GAA and the national anthem

Sir, – Surely the strongest argument in favour of abandoning the playing of the national anthem is the consistent failure of both players spectators to stand to attention in respectful silence to the end.

Invariably, several players break formation and the final line of the anthem is drowned out by excited cheers and flag-waving. Understandable, yes, but hardly desirable.

At the risk of driving some of your letter-writers apoplectic, I suggest that the only time the anthem ends in respectful silence is at rugby matches. Watch the Mayo-Dublin replay on October 1st. Then compare and contrast. – Yours, etc,

PADDY McGOVERN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Brian O’Connor’s article reminded me of the Dublin City Council executive who, many years ago, objected to my motion that we should fly the Dublin colours whenever Dublin reached at least the provincial finals, on the basis that “it would be unfair to people from outside Dublin”. Thankfully the colours are now flown and we can celebrate our common city and county sporting success. As someone opposed to narrow nationalism but proud to be Irish, I hope that we will continue to loudly sing our national anthem on what is a very special day for most Irish people at home and abroad. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.