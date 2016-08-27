The future of the USC

Sir, – Given the disastrous state of our health system, with vast numbers of people left waiting on trolleys and vital services being withdrawn from rural hospitals, and given that a Government-commissioned report has argued that €5.5 billion of capital funding is required over the next 15 years to maintain our crumbling third-level education system, it is only with considerable populist irresponsibility that the Government can contemplate the abolition of the universal social charge.

It is disingenuous of any government to ostensibly seek to put money back into people’s pockets, when in reality the majority of the income restored to people will be to higher earners and that vital public services will inevitably be jeopardised in order to do so. It represents an attempt by the Government to give the illusion of recovery to those citizens who are struggling most, while ultimately leaving them in a worse position by rolling back the services from which they disproportionately benefit.

Though it offers less attractive headlines and media coverage, the Government must use the present recovery as an opportunity to invest, not abrogate the State’s responsibilities. – Yours, etc,

