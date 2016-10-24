The future for past exam papers

Sir, – We are assembling and archive of Leaving Cert, Inter Cert and Junior Cert exam papers in the main Stem subjects, which covers maths, applied maths, science, physics, chemistry, and technical graphics (archive.maths.nuim.ie/staff/dmalone/StateExamPapers).

We hope to add biology in the future.

While we have managed to find most of the exam papers since 1926, we have a handful of gaps in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, particularly with the Junior Cert between 1990 and 2000. These are unfortunately missing from most libraries and sources like examinations.ie.

Your readers might have old exam papers in their attics that could help us complete our collection. The gaps in our collection and our contact details are available on the website above. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MALONE,

HAZEL MURRAY,

Department of Mathematics

and Statistics,

Maynooth University.