Sir, – The architectural beauty contest by the School of Geography at UCD that identified Usher’s Island as the ugliest place in Dublin seems flawed to this reader. The hidden gem that is Number 15 Usher’s Island, otherwise known as the House of the Dead, has been sensitively restored and stands proudly at the foot of Santiago Calatrava’s stunning James Joyce bridge. – Yours, etc,

MARK LAWLER,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.