The economics of a united Ireland

Sir, – Your newspaper reports “Republic could afford united Ireland, says Sinn Féin” (November 28th). Did Gerry Adams price it on Black Friday? – Yours, etc,

CONN CLISSMANN,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – After reading that the Republic can “afford” Northern Ireland in the event of a united Ireland post-Brexit, it is evident that Sinn Féin economic policy is delusional at best and dangerous at worst. The Republic can’t even afford the Republic, given the deficit this country runs! – Yours, etc,

ORLA GILHOOLY,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Sir, – I am sure a strong economic case can be made for the Kingdom of Kerry to gain independence based on the correct ratio of jaunting carts and hotel beds. But there would be more to a united Kingdom than just the economy. There’s Cork to consider as well. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – A great number of previously “unthinkable” things have come to pass recently. Maybe we should start contemplating the ins and outs of a united Ireland. – Yours, etc,

ANNE BYRNE,

Dublin 8.