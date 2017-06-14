The DUP and the balance of power

Sir, – William Shortland’s disapproval (June 13th) of how the “most loyal group of people in the UK” are “vilified and denigrated for the anti-abortion and anti-LGBT rights policy of the DUP” eludes the true nature of criticism of the DUP and its voters. It is not that these individuals are “not entitled to express their opinions in a democratic way”, or that they are being criticised for merely expressing an opinion. Rather, they are being criticised for the substance of the opinions they espouse and the policies they support. If these individuals adhere to these questionable ideals as rigidly as they appear to, they will likely be able to withstand such criticism without being cast as loyal and innocent victims. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER

McMAHON,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.

Sir, – Why is the homophobia expressed by the leading members of the largest political party in Northern Ireland dismissed so readily as funny or quaint? Let’s leave the DUP subsidy junkies to the tender mercies of the Brexiteers. They deserve each other. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Post-election chaos in Britain has resulted in Queen Elizabeth’s speech on the opening of parliament being postponed. Her Majesty is going to the races and the country has gone to the dogs. – Yours, etc,

EAMON REID,

Howth,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – The name of the party is the Conservative and Unionist Party. Perhaps the present Taoiseach and former taoisigh should recognise that before they pass comment and make demands. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral,

England.

Sir, – With each passing day the embarrassment continues to unfold.

First, a coalition with homophobes. Then speeches and a cabinet reshuffle made in the futile hope of distracting people from a general election that in Theresa May’s world did not take place.

Finally, the tin hat as climate change denier Michael Gove is given the environment cabinet portfolio.

For a while, I didn’t know what purpose Mrs May had in life but now I do. It is to make Donald Trump look positively liberal! – Yours, etc,

THOMAS BONNER,

Ballybofey,

Co Donegal.