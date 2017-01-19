The driverless revolution

Sir, – John Naughton (January 17th) expects that driverless cars will, in due course, precipitate the end of drink-driving, overpriced motor insurance, speeding fines and car loans.

However, we don’t need to wait for major technological advances in private transport to achieve a “driverless revolution”.

If we can liberate ourselves from car dependence now by means of a societal shift to public transport, cycling and walking, then we can enjoy those advantages today, plus major associated benefits, such as reduced traffic congestion, safer roads, better public health, a cleaner environment and lower CO2 emissions. – Yours, etc,

SIMON COMER,

Galway.