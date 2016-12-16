‘The Crossing’ and the Naval Service

Sir, – RTÉ’s documentary The Crossing was a tour de force in documentary film-making that highlighted the extraordinary humanitarian work that members of the Naval Service are carrying out on our behalf in the Mediterranean Sea. The cameras were left to film the harrowing events as they unfolded. The crew’s commentary in the face of dealing with catastrophe was astonishing in its understatement, dignity and composure. There was no hype, no spin, just members of this branch of the Defence Forces being shown carrying out their duties in a professional and clearly sympathetic manner. They deserve great praise and recognition. A great story, and one we can all be proud of in these troubled times. – Yours, etc,

FRANK RUSSELL,

Ballyvaughan,

Co Clare.