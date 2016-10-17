The conker season

Sir, – The other day I saw a man pick up a large shiny chestnut that had fallen to the footpath from an adjoining tree. As he appeared to be of a similar vintage to myself I imagined that he, like me, had treasured memories of playing conkers as a kid. How I envied the guys with the large menacing conkers on strings that succeeded in breaking the small puny ones until they achieved the magic score of “conker a hundred”!

However, my point is that, in the previous half-hour, dozens of children had passed, and ignored, the fallen chestnut on their way to school. Do children not play conkers any more? – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.