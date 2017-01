Sir, – I refer to Fintan O’Toole’s “Irish banks have got away with major fraud” (Opinion & Analysis, January 4th). Most people would regard this issue as the most serious for many years as it has caused many homeowners great distress. It is clear that criminal proceedings must be considered in order to address the attempts to deprive homeowners of their life investments. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN WALSH,

Dublin 12.