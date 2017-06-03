The beauty of Kerry

Sir, – To echo Michael Harding’s paean to Kerry (Life, May 31st), I remember my aunt Nora, widowed and aware that she was too frail to return once more to the county of her birth. Despite living in comfort in her London flat, surrounded by her books and papers, she defined for me the pain of “yearning”. “Kerry is so beautiful”, she said, “I wish I’d never seen it”. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I loved Michael Harding’s article on Kerry.

My wife and I are enjoying our fourth stay in the glorious Kingdom. It’s bloody beautiful, mate!

Kerry is full of folk who resist the negativism life may throw at them as they instil hope through their friendliness. That alone will draw us back once more. – Yours, etc,

MURRAY GRAY,

Point Lonsdale,

Australia.