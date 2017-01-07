The alt-right movement – a glossary

Sir, – Your newspaper’s headline “The alt-right movement: everything you need to know” (Opinion & Analysis, Online, January 4th) grossly misrepresents the content of the piece to which it refers. This “article” is in fact an exercise in post-fact journalism. The so-called “alt-right” movement is not, as the piece maintains, characterised by “nationalism, scepticism toward globalism and an irreverent sense of humour”. It is more accurately categorised as racist, ableist, misogynistic, homophobic and transphobic – as is made abundantly clear by the so-called “glossary” which accompanies the article.

The Southern Poverty Law Centre in the US more accurately describes the movement as “a set of far-right ideologies, groups and individuals whose core belief is that ‘white identity’ is under attack by multicultural forces using ‘political correctness’ and ‘social justice’ to undermine white people and ‘their’ civilisation. Characterised by heavy use of social media and online memes, Alt-righters eschew ‘establishment’ conservatism ... and embrace white ethno-nationalism as a fundamental value”.

It is not, as the article maintains, a “smart aleck faction that exists outside the bounds of conventional conservatism”.

Rather than the article listing everything one needs to know about the alt-right movement, it is instead a grossly misleading, racist, misogynistic, and transphobic piece which The Irish Times should be ashamed of publishing.

As policymakers, activists, practitioners, academics and individuals, some of whom work on a daily basis with communities impacted by this type of odious, abusive, and discriminatory ideology, we cannot overestimate our extreme disquiet that your paper has published this “article”. – Yours, etc,

SHANE O’CURRY,

European Network

Against Racism Ireland;

BRODEN GIAMBRONE,

Transgender Equality

Network Ireland;

JENNIFER SCHWEPPE,

Co-Director,

International Network

for Hate Studies;

Dr AMANDA HAYNES,

Co-Director,

Hate and Hostility

Research Group;

Dr MARTIN POWER,

University of Limerick,

Dr LUCY MICHAEL, University of Ulster;

Prof EOIN DEVEREUX, University of Limerick;

Dr AILEEN DILLANE, University of Limerick;

Dr EOIN O’MAHONY, University College Dublin;

MAIREAD ENRIGHT, University of Birmingham;

Dr GAVAN TITLEY, Maynooth University;

Dr JAMES CARR, University of Limerick;

JANE MULCAHY, Penal Reformer;

Dr JOHN LOMBARD, University of Limerick;

Dr LYDIA BRACKEN, University of Limerick;

Dr STEPHEN KINSELLA, University of Limerick;

ÁINE DUGGAN, Gay and Lesbian Equality Network;

TERESA BUCZKOWSKA, Immigrant Council of Ireland;

MARK CUMMINGS, Comhlámh;

GARRETT MULLAN, Show Racism the Red Card;

LIAM HOGAN, Independent Researcher;

EMMANUEL SOME, Cáirde;

NICK HENDERSON, Irish Refugee Council;

MARTHA WHYTE, Outhouse;

COLETTE MURRAY, Equality and Diversity Early Childhood

National Network;

CLAIRE MCCARTHY, Solicitor;

KEN McCUE, Sport Against Racism Ireland.

Sir, – The Irish Times was right to publish the glossary of terms used by the “alt-right” movement.

I was not aware of this group or their distortion of language to peddle their racist views, prior to the publication of the article.

In the rapidly changing world of newspapers and online media, it is important that reputable organisations do not shy away from informing their readers of uncomfortable truths.

I am sure that many of your readers were, like me, made wiser and more alert to people who peddle this abuse online or anywhere else by the publication of the glossary. – Yours, etc,

JOHN KENNY,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The “Everything you need to know” article conspicuously lacks any context to defuse the white supremacist language it contains.

To parrot the vocabulary of a dangerous political faction is itself dangerous, and casts considerable doubt on your purported opposition to it. – Yours, etc,

NICHOLAS YENSON,

New York.

A chara, – The publication of Nicholas Pell’s article on the alt-right in the online version of The Irish Times may have been unpalatable for many but it certainly served to educate those such as myself who had only a passing acquaintance with its ideology (“The alt-right movement: everything you need to know”, Opinion & Analysis, January 4th).

The Irish Times has, in my opinion, been unfairly criticised for only publishing the article in its digital format.

However, this had the effect of creating a debate on social media where many of alt-right’s proponents ply their trade and show themselves for what they are – bigots and racists. The anonymous vitriol that was directed at Colm O’Gorman in particular would leave the casual observer in no doubt that Una Mullally is right in saying that “we should not be interested in humouring fascism” (“Why The Irish Times should not have published Nicholas Pell”, Opinion & Analysis, January 6th).

In this case, The Irish Times was not humouring fascists, it was outing them. – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY,

Bennekerry,

Co Carlow