Telling shape of Central Bank

Sir, – Conor Cooke’s perspicacity concerning the gilded cage of the new Central Bank’s exterior decor is admirable (Letters, December 7th), but has he not also seen the symbolic significance of the building’s odd “K” shape with a squeezed middle section?

Does this reflect the bank’s view that the middle section of society should be squeezed, or that nationally we should tighten our belts?

It certainly is no paean to economist Paul Krugman.

MICHAEL ANDERSON

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.