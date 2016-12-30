Television coverage of race meetings

Sir, – Cameras stationed in the betting rings at race meetings are known in the television business as “gobshite magnets”. Judging by the antics of so-called racegoers at the current Leopardstown meeting, gurning frantically and waving their mobile phones behind the hapless reporters, “gobshites” is too polite a term for them.

Why television directors choose to position their people in the middle of these yahoos, only they know.

What they should also know is that giving free airtime to these silly exhibitionists adds nothing to the viewing experience of those people the director is paid to serve, namely the television audience at home. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow Town.