Team Trump

Sir, –In “US media faces a moment of unprecedented danger” (Opinion & Analysis, December 29th), Farrel Corcoran asks if the system is “able to publish reliable, timely, accurate and relevant information”. He needs to take his own advice and “check stories for authenticity”. Mr Trump’s chief of staff is Reince Preibus and not the former executive of Breitbart News, as implied in the article.

For anyone interested, Steve Bannon, the former executive of Breitbart, will be a strategist in Trump’s team; a lofty position but not quite chief of staff. – Yours, etc,

MARY THOMAS,

Melbourne,

Australia.