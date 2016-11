Sir, – Now that Donald Trump has chosen the somewhat controversial Steve Bannon as a member of his team, I don’t see Irish journalists rushing to find his roots in Tipperary, Westmeath or Fermanagh, from where the Bannons originated. Can their failure to research the Irish genealogy of Trump’s team be taken as a mark of disapproval? – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.