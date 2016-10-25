Teachers’ strike and equality

Sir, – I despair at some of the punditry concerning the upcoming ASTI strike in secondary schools.

The strike this Thursday is for pay equality. Most teachers such as myself will not gain a cent if and when this Government (or the next) sees sense and rescinds legislation that sanctions different pay scales for the same work.

Is it not regrettable that the principles of equality, inclusion and fairness are subject to “financial constraints”?

Would media commentators make the same arguments against racism, gender inequality or ageism.

The Fianna Fáil government of 2010 should never have introduced such foolish and unjust legislation. That successive Labour and Fine Gael education ministers continue to endorse it reveals the true value our governments place on education.

– Yours, etc,

KENNETH BLACK,

Shankill,

Dublin.