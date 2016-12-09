TDs writing letters to the courts

Sir, – I note that this week we had another scandal whereby a TD – Maureen O’Sullivan – felt it necessary to write to the courts to make representation on behalf of a defendant in a court case. (“Maureen O’Sullivan ‘stands over’ letter about Donal Ó Coisdealbha”, News, December 7th).

This type of interference has happened on and off over the years and in many cases, TDs have trotted out letters without even informing themselves of what they were getting involved in.

In this regard, one would wonder do judges actually take a blind bit of notice.

I would guess that the majority of citizens see this type of interference as outrageous and not what they elect TDs for.

Accordingly, is it time for the Dáil to put in place a rule to ban such a practice? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.