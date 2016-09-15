Taxi drivers and a special outing

Sir, – I have witnessed something marvellous: a cavalcade of taxis bedecked with balloons and horns blaring on its way through the city with its VIP passengers for the annual Dublin Taxi Drivers’ Special Children’s Outing.

Witnessing the joy on the faces of the children as they drove past, and the smiles of the people around me, I was truly moved. It was also great to see Sam Maguire had joined the parade, given the week that’s in it!

I would like to congratulate all the taxi drivers and the organisers on running such a special event for so many years. There is plenty of good being done, and it is important that it is recognised. – Yours, etc,

KATE FAGAN,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.