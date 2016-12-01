Taxation and paying for water

Sir, – It looks like there will be a complete climb-down on water charges, if the report from the Commission on Water Charges is to be believed. So before people lose the run of themselves with joy, a word of warning to those of you who pay income tax.

The amount that needs to be spent on water infrastructure remains the same and this will now be paid by the taxpayer, both PAYE and self-assessed. Since about a third of workers do not pay income tax, their share will fall on the 66 per cent who do pay.

In effect, that means they will pay more than if everyone shared the burden. So, congratulations if you are a taxpayer and marched against water charges.

You will now pay more either directly with your tax euro or indirectly by foregoing tax reductions. A great little country. – Yours, etc,

IAN LINDSAY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Your newspaper reports that “FF may combine property and water tax” (November 30th). If implemented, such a proposal could address the issue of how to reimburse those who have paid their water charges. They could be given a credit against the first year of the new combined tax. – Yours, etc,

REGGIE SPELMAN,

Rosslare Strand,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Now that Fianna Fáil is prepared to consider combining water charges with household property taxes, why doesn’t it go the whole hog and add bin charges to the property tax?

By doing so, it would remove many of the problems created by its abolition of household rates in 1977, and it might just be as populist as the earlier decision. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS O’FLAHERTY,

Santry,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – At last a sensible suggestion – and from Fianna Fáil, of all places – regarding the water charges. Linking them to the property tax would also link them to the Revenue Commissioners and their methods of collecting what’s due. A far more efficient solution. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN FARRELL,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – I’m flabbergasted! That the expert group thinks general taxation is a suitable way to fund an important utility makes no sense.

Furthermore, while it says we should pay for excessive use, at the same time it questions the money spent on the installation of meters. How does it think excess usage can be determined without meters?

Another Irish solution to an Irish problem. – Yours, etc,

VINCENT MURPHY,

Cork.

Sir, – Let us get rid of the water charges and just have a sewage charge. Even the most ardent of water objectors could not refuse to pay to have their sewage treated. – Yours, etc,

PAT HOGAN,

Salthill,

Galway.

Sir, – Given the expert commission’s recommendation to abolish most water charges, can the Government now ask it to urgently review my electricity, gas, waste and TV charges? – Yours, etc,

JOHN COVENEY,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.