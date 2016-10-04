Tax credits and funding childcare

Sir, – I followed with interest the recent suggestions by Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone on the issue of childcare subsidies. It is an issue of concern to many parents today and subsidies are common in other European countries.

However, it is important that we do not discriminate against a parent who wishes to stay at home with their children while they are young or a parent who due to a child’s illness or disability does not have the option of working outside the home.

Currently, with the cost of mortgages and rental, many parents do not have a real choice as to whether to work outside the home or not while their children are young.

In Denmark, childcare is subsidised by approximately 75 per cent, and if a parent chooses to stay at home with their child, the parent receives a payment until that child goes to school. By doing so, the role of the parent at home is acknowledged.

A tax credit to all parents of children under 12 would do the same. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET CARROLL,

Portobello, Dublin 8.