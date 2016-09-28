Tax and returning emigrants

Sir, – Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor has suggested a 30 per cent tax rate for returning graduates (“Returning emigrants could pay 30% per cent tax under Minister’s plan”, September 27th). Might she consider rewarding those who stayed to bear the burden and remained faithful to the country, rather than those who left for overseas earnings? I would find it particularly galling to have endured a heavy burden of high taxes and mortgage costs and then see a high-earner return and live up the road on 22 per cent less tax rate than I have paid over the last eight years. – Yours, etc,

CONAN DOYLE,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Apparently the Government is going to offer a special tax rate for returning emigrants.

But who in their right mind would take the risk of going back to Ireland after making a life somewhere else?

It’s not income tax that stops people coming back. It’s the fact you can’t get a mortgage, you can’t get proper affordable quality childcare, it’s the fact travel costs are out of control and it’s the fact that the public health system, despite the heroes who work on the frontline, is a national disgrace.

Why would someone leave a country where they have good public services to return to Ireland?

The fact the Government thinks it’s all about income tax shows just how unfit and out of touch it is. It would make more sense for most people who have emigrated to sponsor their parents or family to come and move from Ireland to their new country than it would for those of us who left to give up our gains and put it all at risk. For what? So we can find ourselves stranded in Ireland when the next crash comes along, which going on our record should be in about five or so years? – Yours, etc,

ADVERTISEMENT

DESMOND FitzGERALD,

Canary Wharf,

London.

Sir, – I write as a compliant taxpayer. My wife and I work extremely hard to pay our mortgage, feed and clothe our four children, pay for childcare and have the occasional holiday. We chose to stay in our beautiful country during the recession when some chose or indeed felt compelled to leave for pastures new.

We have the privilege of paying income tax rates of 55 per cent on a significant portion of our hard-earned income. We were willing to do this as a price for living in our great country.

I am disgusted with our Government’s latest proposal to offer a tax incentive to the elite abroad in the hope that they would return to Ireland.

This is nothing more than a two-fingered salute to those who have paid their dues in Ireland and who have managed to get this country back into the black and who have tossed and turned at night wondering how they would make ends meet. – Yours, etc,

STEVEN LYNCH,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.