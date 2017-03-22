Taoiseach’s speech in Washington

Sir, – As an American who grew up in view of “Lady Liberty” in the Upper New York Bay, I and others learned the words engraved at the base of the Statue of Liberty, believed in them as children, and still do. Well said, Enda Kenny, for reminding us what those words mean. Our president obviously does not share the concept that it is the immigrants who made this country. With the exception of a few native inhabitants, that’s all of us. I am a proud descendant of the Campbell and Boyle families from Cronaguiggy and Tullaghobegly, Co Donegal. – Yours, etc,

BOB CHIDO,

Cranbury,

New Jersey.