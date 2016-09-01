Tackling the housing crisis

Sir, – I concur strongly with Hugh Sheehy – too many people benefit from expensive housing (August 30th). Forcing new entrants to the housing market (ie first-time buyers) to bear the costs of social housing is outrageous yet this is precisely what development levies and Part V allocations do.

Your editorial(August 24th) excoriated “vested interests” including, bizarrely, those in negative equity, yet several groups were conspicuous by their absence, notably those who purchased property at well below current valuations and who resist meaningful property taxes and reform of the capital gains taxation system for personal property.

This is the most powerful lobby group in Ireland. Accusing elected officials of “wringing their hands” while ignoring those who elected them and the reasons for doing so is deplorable double-think.

We must decide who is to bear the cost of providing new housing at current high prices or else tackle the reasons behind the costs. – Yours, etc,

PAUL KEAN,

Dublin 8.