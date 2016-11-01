Surrogacy and legal blindspots

Sir, – Hayley Mulligan’s views (Letters, October 31st) regarding a ban on surrogacy was deeply troubling in its assessment of the viability of such a ban. The view was put forward that a global ban is somehow an unreasonable goal. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Would she make the same claim about slavery which also involved the trade and commodification of human beings. The authoritative social science study on surrogacy by Susan Golombok in 2013 found that at every stage up to early childhood, significant emotional and psychological adjustment issues were present in both child and surrogate parent.

Ireland it seems, in its rush to catch up with “modernity”, is making all of its mistakes while learning none of its lessons.

Germany, France, the European Court of Justice and now India all ban commercial surrogacy. That is the trend globally. Surely we can learn from this?

– Yours, etc,

DAVID MULLINS

Arklow,

Co Wicklow.