Sir, – What a brilliant photograph by Nick Bradshaw on your front page yesterday (November 15th) of the “supermoon” shining over Greystones, Co Wicklow. It seems I might have to wait until the next “lunar perigree” in 2034 for another as good! – Yours, etc,

MARTINA BRENNAN,

Dublin 8.

A chara, – That moon is a terrible consolation prize; as a long-term man of the gutter, it’s the stars I’m after. – Is mise,

BILLY Ó hANLUAIN,

Kimmage, Dublin 12.